Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) vs. LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Head to Head Survey

Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ – Get Free Report) and LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Scope Industries has a beta of -0.46, meaning that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiqTech International has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.1% of LiqTech International shares are held by institutional investors. 68.1% of Scope Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of LiqTech International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scope Industries N/A N/A N/A LiqTech International -66.94% -72.53% -33.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scope Industries and LiqTech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Scope Industries and LiqTech International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scope Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LiqTech International $14.60 million 1.51 -$10.35 million ($1.35) -1.70

Scope Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiqTech International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Scope Industries and LiqTech International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scope Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 LiqTech International 0 0 2 0 3.00

LiqTech International has a consensus target price of $4.80, suggesting a potential upside of 108.70%. Given LiqTech International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LiqTech International is more favorable than Scope Industries.

Summary

LiqTech International beats Scope Industries on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scope Industries

Scope Industries offers waste material recycling services in the United States. It operates plants for the collection and processing of bakery waste materials into a food supplement for animals. The company sells this food supplement to poultry farms, dairies, feed lots, and pet food manufacturers. Scope Industries also owns and operates a plant in Vernon, California, where certain bakery waste material is processed and converted into edible breadcrumbs for human consumption. The company's customers include prepackaged and restaurant supply food processors. Scope Industries was organized in 1938 and its principal executive offices are located in Santa Monica, California. Scope Industries sold all of the outstanding shares of its wholly owned subsidiary, Scope Beauty Enterprises, Inc., doing business as Marinello Schools of Beauty, to B & H Education, Inc. in March 2004.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc., a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments. It also manufactures and sells silicon carbide ceramic filtration technologies for liquid and gas purification; and diesel particulate filters for exhaust emission control solutions to the verified retrofit and the original equipment manufacturer market. In addition, the company develops, manufactures, and sells liquid filtration systems, which are used for the marine scrubber systems, filtration of produced water, industrial applications, pool and spa water, food and beverage application, and silicon carbide membrane technology. Further, it provides flexible and plastics manufacturing products for machining, welding, bending, and solvent cementing. LiqTech International, Inc. sells its products primarily to industrial customers through direct sales, systems integrators, distributors, agents, and partners. The company was formerly known as Blue Moose Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiqTech International, Inc. in October 2011. LiqTech International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

