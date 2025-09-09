SharkNinja, Inc. $SN Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,100 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in SharkNinja by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 5,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 6,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SN. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Zacks Research raised SharkNinja from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on SharkNinja from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SharkNinja from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.86.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

NYSE SN opened at $114.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SharkNinja, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $128.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.37.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 8.82%.The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. SharkNinja has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SharkNinja Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

