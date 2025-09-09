State of Wyoming Buys Shares of 9,013 PubMatic, Inc. $PUBM

State of Wyoming bought a new stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PubMatic

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $371,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $31,025.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,099.44. The trade was a 11.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,133 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. B. Riley lowered shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $390.91 million, a P/E ratio of -122.13 and a beta of 1.52.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). PubMatic had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.58%.The business had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. PubMatic has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

