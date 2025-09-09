The Clorox Company $CLX Shares Sold by Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,855 shares during the quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 269,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,747,000 after buying an additional 36,352 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $125.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $116.53 and a twelve month high of $171.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.07%.

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Clorox from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $142.18.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

