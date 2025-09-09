TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) and i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX) Head to Head Contrast

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) and i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

TRX Gold has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i-80 Gold has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TRX Gold and i-80 Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRX Gold 6.11% 2.21% 1.51% i-80 Gold -231.43% -21.18% -12.67%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRX Gold $47.73 million 2.72 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A i-80 Gold $76.62 million 9.20 -$65.20 million ($0.29) -2.98

This table compares TRX Gold and i-80 Gold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TRX Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than i-80 Gold.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TRX Gold and i-80 Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRX Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 i-80 Gold 0 2 3 1 2.83

TRX Gold presently has a consensus price target of $1.10, suggesting a potential upside of 140.75%. i-80 Gold has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 73.61%. Given TRX Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TRX Gold is more favorable than i-80 Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of TRX Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of i-80 Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of TRX Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of i-80 Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022. TRX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

