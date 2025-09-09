Udemy, Inc. $UDMY Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 548,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,744 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Udemy were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Udemy by 217.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 205,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 140,597 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Udemy by 37.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Udemy by 362.0% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 300,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 235,575 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Udemy by 96.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 502,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 246,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Udemy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Udemy news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 25,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $174,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,077,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,908.03. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UDMY shares. Zacks Research cut Udemy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Udemy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Udemy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of UDMY opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. Udemy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.77.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 3.85%.The company had revenue of $199.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Udemy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

