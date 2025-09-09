Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $20,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 111.3% in the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV opened at $299.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.40 and a fifty-two week high of $301.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

