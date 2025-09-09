Veralto Corporation $VLTO Shares Sold by Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec cut its stake in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of Veralto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,219 shares in the company, valued at $11,286,830.94. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $106.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91. Veralto Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.86 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.74.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

