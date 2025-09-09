Yum China $YUMC Holdings Lowered by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,058 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Yum China worth $19,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4,915.4% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE YUMC opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.19. Yum China has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.22.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Yum China had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

