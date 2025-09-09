Zumiez Inc. $ZUMZ Stock Position Decreased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,540 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 64,677 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of Zumiez worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 76.1% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 63,126 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 27,276 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 80.9% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 75,454 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 33,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZUMZ. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zumiez

In other news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 6,600 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $84,612.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,571.38. The trade was a 37.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Price Performance

ZUMZ stock opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $364.27 million, a PE ratio of -2,121.88 and a beta of 0.96. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Zumiez had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $214.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zumiez has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.190-0.290 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and footwear maker to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Stories

