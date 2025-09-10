1st Source Corporation $SRCE Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.10% of 1st Source worth $30,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners raised its holdings in 1st Source by 239.1% in the first quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 2,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 265.1% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 6,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. 1st Source Corporation has a 12-month low of $52.14 and a 12-month high of $68.13. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.02.

1st Source Announces Dividend

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.67 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 24.02%. Equities research analysts expect that 1st Source Corporation will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SRCE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on 1st Source from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of 1st Source in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of 1st Source from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

1st Source Profile



1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

