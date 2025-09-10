34,308 Shares in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF $HYDB Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 34,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYDB. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 676,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,793,000 after buying an additional 381,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 493,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,219,000 after buying an additional 343,498 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Shares of BATS:HYDB opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $48.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.88.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

