Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 170 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,962 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 211,917 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $21,944,000 after acquiring an additional 22,072 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,603 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,060 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 113,623 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 38,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 3.5%

NYSE LPX opened at $95.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.30. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $122.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.15 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.34%.Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,528. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

