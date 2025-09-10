Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,712 Shares of The New York Times Company $NYT

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 145.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,712 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get New York Times alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NYT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in New York Times by 210.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,609,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,832,000 after buying an additional 1,091,430 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,382,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,969,000 after purchasing an additional 937,354 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,325,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,331,000 after purchasing an additional 917,766 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,559,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,190,000 after purchasing an additional 892,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at $37,500,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on New York Times and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New York Times from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on New York Times from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on New York Times from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

New York Times Stock Performance

NYT stock opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.83 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $685.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.22 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.92%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In related news, EVP Jacqueline M. Welch sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $330,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,778.80. This represents a 27.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $290,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,243 shares in the company, valued at $652,543.72. This trade represents a 30.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.