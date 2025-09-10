Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. $ORA

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,787 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 294.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 30.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica Woelfel sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $65,442.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,979.38. This trade represents a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron G. Wong sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $48,893.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,346.01. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,067 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORA. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ORA

Ormat Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:ORA opened at $90.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.09. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $95.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $234.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.26 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 14.49%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.