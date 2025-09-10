Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. $JBSS

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBSS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 72,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 31,860 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 33,061 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $63.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.47 and a 12 month high of $97.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.88. The stock has a market cap of $735.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.39.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $269.08 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 130.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is currently 17.89%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

