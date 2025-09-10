Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $877,000 Position in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $239.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.40.

Packaging Corporation of America Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $214.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1 year low of $172.71 and a 1 year high of $250.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Packaging Corporation of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

