Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Central Securities Co. $CET

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CET. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 763.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Securities in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 13.0% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the first quarter worth $678,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Securities Price Performance

Shares of Central Securities stock opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.65. Central Securities Co. has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $50.97.

Central Securities Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

