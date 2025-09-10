Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 424 Shares of National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NGG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in National Grid Transco by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 31,496 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in National Grid Transco by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in National Grid Transco by 5,134.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 330,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,651,000 after acquiring an additional 324,388 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in National Grid Transco by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in National Grid Transco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $70.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. National Grid Transco, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.82. The firm has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.53.

NGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research lowered National Grid Transco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered National Grid Transco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid Transco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

