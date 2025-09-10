Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 540 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,757,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,817,616,000 after buying an additional 1,934,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,165,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,254,370,000 after buying an additional 179,261 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,798,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,148,008,000 after buying an additional 30,066 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,243,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,793,000 after buying an additional 636,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,571,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,129,000 after buying an additional 505,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.47 and its 200 day moving average is $99.67. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1 year low of $91.65 and a 1 year high of $121.12.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.