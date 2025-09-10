Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,951 Shares of HNI Corporation $HNI

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,951 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HNI were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HNI. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in HNI in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in HNI by 88.5% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in HNI by 4,741.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in HNI by 3,984.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in HNI in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on HNI in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on HNI in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

HNI Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. HNI Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.94.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. HNI had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 5.73%.The firm had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HNI Corporation will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HNI

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $92,379.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,505. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Dean Hagedorn sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $67,780.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 36,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,986.77. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,383 shares of company stock valued at $270,818. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

