Aflac Incorporated $AFL Stake Boosted by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 121.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $102,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,019.85. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Aflac from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Aflac and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.15.

Aflac Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of AFL stock opened at $106.25 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $96.95 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.85 and its 200-day moving average is $105.13. The stock has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

