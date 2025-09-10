Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 11,121 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $27,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,157.0% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $697,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,400. The trade was a 38.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 20.83%.The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $29.76.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

