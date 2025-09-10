Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 176,991 Shares of International Paper Company $IP

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 553,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,991 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $29,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,623,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,340,966,000 after buying an additional 21,428,455 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in International Paper by 8.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,798,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,763,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in International Paper by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,145,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,042 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in International Paper by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,019,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,040,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,941,000 after purchasing an additional 85,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Down 1.1%

IP stock opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. International Paper Company has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $60.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -468.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.16.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is -1,850.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IP. Zacks Research downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

