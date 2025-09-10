Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Halliburton Company $HAL

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,157,998 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 33,460 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $29,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton Company has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $32.57.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.05.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

