Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 193,460 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. $HBI

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,096,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 193,460 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.44% of Hanesbrands worth $29,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 37.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $58,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $6.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of HBI opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $991.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.93 million. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 226.31% and a net margin of 2.49%.The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Hanesbrands has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

