Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 35,366 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640,631 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,366 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $26,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth $398,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 425.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE CFG opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average is $43.20.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 13.26%.The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.