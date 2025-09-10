Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 293,993 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of PulteGroup worth $26,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHM. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM opened at $136.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.07 and a 12 month high of $149.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.60.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.46.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

