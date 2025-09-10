Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,058,854 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $28,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 59.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,984,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,192,471,000 after buying an additional 6,337,312 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 70.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,299,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,866 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,928,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,208,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,207,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,950,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,684 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CP opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.45. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.1651 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.56%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

