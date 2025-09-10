Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,430 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $26,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Sun Communities by 92.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at about $2,392,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SUI. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 target price on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SUI stock opened at $130.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.89. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 7.08.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 48.86%.The firm had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sun Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.510-6.670 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

