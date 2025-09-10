Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in AB International Buffer ETF $BUFI

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AB International Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFI – Free Report) by 366.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 712,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,899 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.71% of AB International Buffer ETF worth $25,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AB International Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $736,000.

BUFI stock opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.97. AB International Buffer ETF has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $38.94.

The AB International Buffer ETF Intl Buffer ETF (BUFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (ticker: EFA), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund employs FLEX options to implement this strategy and resets its cap and buffer levels at each outcome period.

