Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,439,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 78,090 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT were worth $25,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Sabra Healthcare REIT alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,948,000 after buying an additional 147,955 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 143,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 26.3% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 37.8% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 276,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 75,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.92. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $20.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

Sabra Healthcare REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.64 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 24.87%.Sabra Healthcare REIT’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently 157.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Healthcare REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sabra Healthcare REIT

About Sabra Healthcare REIT

(Free Report)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.