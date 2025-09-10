Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in First Horizon Corporation $FHN

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,313,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.26% of First Horizon worth $25,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 4.5% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 18,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Stock Performance

First Horizon stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. First Horizon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.10%.The business had revenue of $830.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Horizon news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 462,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,072.50. This represents a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 10,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $228,841.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 342,051 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,634.75. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,663 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on First Horizon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.34.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

