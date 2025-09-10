Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in Blue Bird Corporation $BLBD

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 936,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,197 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $30,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 305,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 29,868 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Blue Bird by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 195,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 46,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 782,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,227,000 after acquiring an additional 312,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Price Performance

Shares of BLBD opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.62. Blue Bird Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.65.

Insider Activity at Blue Bird

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.29. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 61.66%. The business had revenue of $398.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Blue Bird Corporation will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ted Scartz sold 8,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $490,187.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 48,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,024.18. The trade was a 15.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 240,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,445,960. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,392 shares of company stock worth $7,794,083. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLBD shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

