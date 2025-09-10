Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $25.19 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 32,143 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Trimble worth $25,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Trimble alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Trimble by 174.9% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in Trimble by 64.7% during the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $252,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,560. This trade represents a 52.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 609 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $50,187.69. Following the sale, the director owned 13,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,999.69. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,992 shares of company stock worth $18,579,506 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $80.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.53. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.