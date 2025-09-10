Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $25.84 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,925 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $25,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $101.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $107.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.48. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.76%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

