Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $26.43 Million Holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. $BBW

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50,778 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $26,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 106.1% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3,357.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In related news, Director Craig Leavitt sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $414,232.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 72,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,802.32. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lesli Rotenberg sold 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $93,927.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,874. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

BBW opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.32 and a fifty-two week high of $72.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.27. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 42.37%. The company had revenue of $124.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

