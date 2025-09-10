Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $26.92 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.46% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $26,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15,313.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,712,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,588 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,008,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,598,000 after buying an additional 753,989 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,183,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,260,000 after buying an additional 432,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 236.6% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,461,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.85. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $48.99 and a 52-week high of $63.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.8468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous dividend of $0.77.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

