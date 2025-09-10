Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $29.08 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 938,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357,581 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $29,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Amundi increased its position in Pinterest by 618.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 14,254,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271,958 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,892,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,662,000 after buying an additional 6,460,143 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,190,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 4,673.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,531,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 12,207.2% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $3,554,530.06. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,975.48. The trade was a 92.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 29,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $1,014,005.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 362,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,428,982.50. The trade was a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 985,922 shares of company stock worth $35,455,647. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

PINS stock opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.13. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $40.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 49.31%.The business had revenue of $998.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

