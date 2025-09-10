Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $29.60 Million Stake in Eversource Energy $ES

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Eversource Energy worth $29,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $286,130,000. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $60,273,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,209,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,068,901,000 after buying an additional 739,448 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,517,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,857,000 after buying an additional 561,055 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 7,616.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 424,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,352,000 after buying an additional 418,775 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Loretta D. Keane bought 3,780 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.07 per share, for a total transaction of $249,744.60. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at $795,020.31. The trade was a 45.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ES. Bank of America increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $68.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 6.60%.Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

