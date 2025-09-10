Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $30.13 Million Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 764,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,573 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.00% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $30,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

NSA stock opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 8.92%.The firm had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 367.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

