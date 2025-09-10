Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $30.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company $CLX

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,963 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Clorox worth $30,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Clorox from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $142.18.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $125.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.33 and its 200-day moving average is $132.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $116.53 and a 1-year high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.07%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

