Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $30.92 Million Position in O-I Glass, Inc. $OI

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,695,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,557 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.74% of O-I Glass worth $30,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,738,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,843,000 after buying an additional 135,989 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 161,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. BNP Paribas set a $18.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial set a $21.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE OI opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.93. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $16.04.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. O-I Glass has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gordon Hardie purchased 8,000 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 515,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,757,202.70. This trade represents a 1.58% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darrow A. Abrahams purchased 3,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $49,955.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president owned 184,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,033.35. This represents a 2.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

