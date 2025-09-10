Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $29,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $116.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.18 and a 200-day moving average of $103.15.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

