Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $30.91 Million in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 277,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,912,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Expand Energy
In other news, COO Joshua J. Viets acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.16 per share, with a total value of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 61,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,684,060.16. This trade represents a 3.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.86 per share, for a total transaction of $239,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 166,715 shares in the company, valued at $15,981,299.90. This trade represents a 1.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Expand Energy Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of Expand Energy stock opened at $94.73 on Wednesday. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $69.12 and a 52-week high of $123.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.90 and a beta of 0.46.
Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). Expand Energy had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Expand Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is 589.74%.
Expand Energy Company Profile
Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.
