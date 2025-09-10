Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 2,633 Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $26,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 26.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 20.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATO opened at $164.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.58 and a twelve month high of $168.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.27 and a 200-day moving average of $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%.The company had revenue of $838.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

ATO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

