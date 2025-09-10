Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 8,782 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $29,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 67.9% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 705.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $159.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.61. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $160.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.2104 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

