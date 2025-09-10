Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Microchip Technology worth $29,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,287.20. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,886.25. This trade represents a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of -190.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $81.64.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is -535.29%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.