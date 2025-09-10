Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stake in Methanex Corporation $MEOH

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 711,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.06% of Methanex worth $24,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Methanex during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEOH opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.87. Methanex Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $54.49.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.55. Methanex had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $808.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Methanex Corporation will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 21.83%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEOH. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank set a $50.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Methanex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Methanex from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

