Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,676,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,579 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $28,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth about $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Huber Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Anton J. Levy acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $825,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 949,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,000. This trade represents a 8.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $13.86.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

